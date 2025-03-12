Chargers sign former Steelers running back Najee Harris and cornerback Donte Jackson

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and free agent cornerback Donte Jackson. The team also re-signed linebacker Troy Dye and wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Harris brings durability, having started all 68 regular-season games with the Steelers. He topped 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons after being a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2021. Harris was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. Jackson also comes from Pittsburgh, where he made 15 regular-season starts last year after being traded from Carolina. He’s expected to add a veteran presence to the Chargers’ young cornerback group.

