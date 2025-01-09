Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks to add playoff victory to list of accomplishments

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has accomplished several personal milestones during his first five years in the league. However, it hasn’t resulted in playoff success for the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert can change that on Saturday when the Chargers travel to Houston for an AFC wild-card round game. It will be Herbert’s second postseason start. Herbert and the Chargers raced out to a 27-0 first-half lead two years ago at Jacksonville in a wild-card round game, only to have the Jaguars rally for a 31-30 victory. One thing Herbert is trying not to do is make sure what happened in that game doesn’t impact what happens on Saturday.

