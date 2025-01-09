Chargers look for first playoff win since 2018 season when they meet Texans in wild-card round

The Los Angeles Chargers, who are in their first season under coach Jim Harbaugh, look for their first playoff win since the 2018 season when they visit the Houston Texans Saturday in a wild-card matchup. The Texans are in the postseason for a second straight season under coach DeMeco Ryans after winning the AFC South. They beat the Browns in the first round last season before falling to the Ravens in the divisional round.

