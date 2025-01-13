Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack will consider retirement during the offseason

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Mack is set to become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career. Whether the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker decides to test the waters, though, is not the first thought on his mind. Mack said on Sunday he is considering retirement but will take his time before making a final decision. Mack was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl this season. He was the only player in the league this season with at least six sacks and nine passes defensed. Mack’s 107 1/2 sacks since entering the NFL in 2014 are the third most over that span.

