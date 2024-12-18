Chargers host Broncos on Thursday with both teams closing in on playoff spots

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bo Nix and Justin Herbert have tried to keep their focus squarely on Thursday night’s pivotal AFC West showdown between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Both quarterbacks realize though what a win would do in regards to their postseason chances. Nix and Denver have won four straight and would return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a victory at SoFi Stadium. Herbert and Los Angeles are reeling with losses in three of its past four. Yet, it would wrap up its second postseason berth in three seasons with a win plus losses or ties by Miami and Indianapolis.

