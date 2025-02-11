Chargers hire Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as safeties coach

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have announced the hiring of Adam Fuller as safeties coach. This will be Fuller’s first NFL job. He comes to the Bolts after spending the past five seasons as Florida State’s defensive coordinator. Fuller coached 14 NFL Draft selections, including Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Fuller replaces Chris O’Leary, who left the Chargers to become the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Western Michigan.

