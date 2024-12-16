Chargers fall apart in a disastrous second half, capped by Herbert’s first interception in 3 months

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — By the time Justin Herbert threw his first interception in exactly three months late in the third quarter, the Los Angeles Chargers’ second half against Tampa Bay was already unraveling into a nightmare. The Chargers never woke up from it in the Buccaneers’ 40-17 victory. Los Angeles was left reeling from an initially encouraging performance that fell apart spectacularly down the stretch — just like a few of their seasons have gone in recent years. After leading 17-13 at halftime, the Chargers hit the lowest point of their largely encouraging first season under coach Jim Harbaugh.

