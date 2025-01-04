Chargers’ defense looks to finish turnaround season by allowing the fewest points in the NFL

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Minter’s turnaround of the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has the unit on the verge of something the franchise hasn’t done in 61 seasons — allowing the fewest points in the league. The playoff-bound Chargers go into Sunday’s regular-season finale at Las Vegas allowing an NFL-low 17.6 points per game. Their 281 points allowed are seven fewer than the Kansas City Chiefs and nine fewer than the Philadelphia Eagles. Minter says he hasn’t brought it up in meetings, but he realizes the importance of the accomplishment. The Chargers were 24th in scoring defense last season, when head coach Brandon Staley called the defensive plays until he was fired.

