Chargers defense, coordinator Jesse Minter find their confidence after 6 poor quarters

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — After following up their worst performance of the season against Tampa Bay by allowing an easy opening touchdown drive to Denver, even Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter found himself questioning the top unit in the NFL in points allowed. But the defense got back on track to rally for a 34-27 win that puts the Chargers one victory away from clinching a AFC wild-card berth, After giving up three straight touchdowns to start the game, the defense held the Broncos to six points.

