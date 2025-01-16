Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says he will have a heart procedure and hip replacement ‘soon’

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Houston. The Texans won 32-12. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is eager to begin plotting the Los Angeles Chargers offseason strategy with general manager Joe Hortiz. Those offseason plans will take a slight pause when Harbaugh undergoes two medical procedures. Harbaugh said during his end-of-season remarks on Wednesday that he will “soon” have an ablation to treat an irregular heart rhythm as well as hip replacement surgery. Harbaugh experienced an irregular heartbeat during the first half of a 23-16 win at Denver on Oct. 13.

