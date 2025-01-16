Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says he will have a heart procedure and hip replacement ‘soon’

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is eager to begin plotting the Los Angeles Chargers offseason strategy with general manager Joe Hortiz. Those offseason plans will take a slight pause when Harbaugh undergoes two medical procedures. Harbaugh said during his end-of-season remarks on Wednesday that he will “soon” have an ablation to treat an irregular heart rhythm as well as hip replacement surgery. Harbaugh experienced an irregular heartbeat during the first half of a 23-16 win at Denver on Oct. 13.

