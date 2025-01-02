Chargers are favored to beat the Raiders when they meet Sunday in Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Chargers are favored at BetMGM Sportsbook by 4 1/2 points over the Raiders when they meet Sunday in Las Vegas. That is a number that has fluctuated. The Chargers opened as 5 1/2-point favorites before the number was bet up to 6 before dropping to the current line. Los Angeles hopes to sweep the Raiders for the first time since 2018. Both teams have split the season series every year since 2020. The Chargers are 10-6 and the Raiders are 4-12.

