Chargers and NFL’s stingiest defense closing in on playoff berth against struggling Pats

The Los Angeles Chargers can wrap up a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons with a victory when they visit the New England Patriots. It would also be Jim Harbaugh’s fourth postseason trip in five years as an NFL head coach. Los Angeles brings in the NFL’s stingiest defense, allowing only 18.3 points per game. It will match up against a New England offense that has produced at least 20 points only six times this season. The Patriots, losers of five straight games, are scoring only 17.3 points per game. That ranks 30th in the NFL.

