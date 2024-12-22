Champions Trophy host Pakistan confirms UAE as neutral venue for India’s games at cricket tournament

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen the United Arab Emirates as a neutral venue to host India’s games at next year’s Champions Trophy following a standoff between the two rivals. India had refused to travel to tournament host Pakistan for the eight-team, 50-over Champions Trophy. Under a hybrid model, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Thursday that all of India’s games will be at a neutral venue, including if the team reaches the semifinals and final. PCB spokesman Amir Mir confirmed the UAE had been chosen in a statement on Sunday. The PCB statement did not confirm where the games would take place in the UAE, with Dubai considered the likeliest venue.

