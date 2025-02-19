Champions League exit awaits Real Madrid or Man City as new playoffs round reaches dramatic finish

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid or Manchester City is going out of the Champions League on Wednesday before the round of 16. Defending champion Madrid takes a 3-2 lead into the second leg at home in their knockout playoff. Man City coach Pep Guardiola suggested this left his team with just a 1% chance to advance. Guardiola later backtracked on that claim, which Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti also dismissed. Also Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund start 3-0 up at home to, respectively, Brest and Sporting Lisbon. Juventus takes a 2-1 lead to PSV Eindhoven. The round of 16 draw is made Friday.

