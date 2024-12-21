Chambliss accounts for 5 TDs, Ferris blows past Valdosta 49-14 for D-II championship

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Trinidad Chambliss threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as second-seeded Ferris State routed top-seeded Valdosta State 49-14 for its third NCAA Division II championship. Ferris, which won titles in 2021 and 2022 with coach Tony Annese, led 21-0 after its first three possessions. The Bulldogs scored Chambliss run and pass and a trick play pass from wide receiver Brady Rose to Cam Underwood. The five-time champion Blazers got on the board late in the first half on the first of two Sammy Edwards touchdown passes. With the help of two defensive penalties for first downs, the Bulldogs went 72 yards in a minute and a half, with Chambliss throwing his second touchdown pass making it 28-7 10 seconds before halftime.

