Chad Venning scores 13 to help Boston College beat Stonehill 73-69

BOSTON (AP) — Chad Venning scored 13 points, Donald Hand Jr. and Chas Kelley III added 13 points apiece and Boston College held on to beat Stonehill 73-69 to snap a three-game losing streak. Dion Brown scored back-to-back baskets to match Boston College’s biggest lead of the game and make it 57-44 with 10 minutes to play. Ethan Meuser made back-to-back 3-pointers before Todd Brogna and Hermann Koffi each added another from behind the arc before Brogna made a layup to cap a 15-6 spurt and make it a two-point game with 21 seconds remaining. Hand and Elijah Strong each made two free throws from there to seal it for the Eagles. Brogna made 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Stonehill.

