CFP Notebook: Freeman and Day say fiery pregame speeches unnecessary when playing for championship

ATLANTA (AP) — As far as coaches Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame and Ryan Day of Ohio State are concerned, those dramatic pregame speeches that inspire a football team to victory are the stuff of Hollywood. Both said they have nothing special planned for their final words in the locker room before kickoff of the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. The message to their players will be to keep doing what they’ve been doing, because that’s what got them here.

