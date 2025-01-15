CFP championship game prediction: Ohio State will take home the title

Ohio State plays Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday night. BetMGM Sportsbook listed Ohio State as an 8.5-point favorite. The eighth-seeded Buckeyes have beaten Tennessee, Oregon and Texas on their way to the title game. The seventh-seeded Irish have beaten Indiana, Georgia and Penn State. The Buckeyes have the nation’s top defense. All three of the offenses Ohio State has faced in the playoff are superior to Notre Dame’s. Ohio State is the pick to win 27-13.

