Celtics trade wing Jaden Springer to Rockets for conditional second-round pick

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have traded guard Jaden Springer to the Houston Rockets, parting ways with the 23-year-old wing defender just a year after acquiring him at last season’s trade deadline. The Celtics received a conditional 2031 second-round pick in the deal and will send a 2030 second-round pick and conditional 2027 second-round pick to the Rockets. The move is largely to provide Boston with some luxury tax relief. Springer is making just over $4 million in the final season of the four-year deal he signed with Philadelphia in the first round of the 2021 draft. The 76ers dealt him to the Celtics last February.

