Celtics’ Derrick White leaves in 1st half vs. 76ers with dental injury, returns for 2nd half

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Derrick White left in the first half of Boston’s matchup with Philadelphia on Thursday night with a dental injury that was reminiscent of the one he suffered last year in the NBA Finals. White left at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face while challenging Kelly Oubre Jr.‘s layup. Replays showed White getting hit, grasping immediately for his mouth and then picking up a small white object off the ground. He was escorted to the locker room with a towel over his face, then returned to start the third quarter. During the Celtics’ NBA Finals-ending Game 5 victory over Dallas White chipped one of his front teeth after getting landed on.

