Celtic resets for Champions League by signing Jota from Rennes and selling Furuhashi

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic has signed striker Jota from Rennes in time for the Champions League knockout phase. The deal on Monday brings him back to Scotland for about one third of the fee Celtic got selling him to Saudi Arabia 18 months ago. Jota spent one year with Al-Ittihad before an offseason move to Rennes. Rennes has sold the Portuguese forward to Celtic for a reported $10.5 million. Celtic got a reported $30.5 million from selling Jota after his first spell in Glasgow. A second Celtic-Rennes deal has Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi moving to France for $12.6 million.

