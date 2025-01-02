Celtic midfielder Engels hit by coin thrown from stands in 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck in the face by a coin thrown from the stands late in a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Engels fell to the ground after being hit near his left eye as he went to take a corner kick. He received treatment and continued playing. There were no Celtic fans at the stadium because of a ticketing dispute regarding allocations to away supporters. Rangers issued a statement condemning the incident “in the strongest possible terms.” The club says it will assist Police Scotland in an investigation.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.