Celtic forward Furuhashi has 3 disallowed goals in first half against Young Boys in Champions League

By The Associated Press
Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi, left, of Japan, plays the ball as Young Boys' Loris Benito closes in during a Champions League soccer match between Scotland's Celtic Glasgow and Switzerland's BSC Young Boys at the Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Klaunzer]

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi had a first-half hat trick of goals all disallowed in the Champions League against Young Boys, The game at Celtic Park was being watched by rock star Rod Stewart who is famously a fan. He saw a penalty kick by Arne Engels also saved. Somehow, Celtic went in at half time still at 0-0. Furuhashi was later judged offside when thinking he scored in the sixth and 34th minutes. A video review for a foul overturned another possible goal in the 31st. Celtic started the game 23rd in the 36-team standings and Young Boys was 35th.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.