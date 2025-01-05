Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Alfonso Gonzalez scored twice including a stoppage-time winner as Celta Vigo beat 10-man Racing Santander 3-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey. Celta was also helped by a late own-goal from Javier Castro. Alvaro Mantilla was sent off in the first half for second-division Racing. Celta next faces Real Betis. Real Sociedad beat Ponferradina 2-0 with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez and next faces Getafe. Leganes won 2-1 at Cartagena. Ourense beat Valladolid 3-2 and Elche defeated Las Palmas 4-0.

