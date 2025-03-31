Celta Vigo and Las Palmas share eventful draw in La Liga

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Las Palmas is still waiting for its luck to turn.

The Canary Islanders drew with Celta Vigo 1-1 in La Liga on Monday in a match where their goalkeeper was taken off on a stretcher and a late winner was disallowed.

The club is without a win in 12 games and sits second from bottom on the table.

Wearing an unfamiliar black strip for the first time, Celta took the lead seconds before halftime when Alfonso González cut inside from the left and curled a beautiful shot into the far corner from the edge of the box.

However, Alberto Moleiro drew Las Palmas equal within three minutes of the restart.

Then Fabio Silva had the ball in the net with 72 minutes gone only to see it disallowed for offside.

The decision was a blow to Las Palmas, which was seeking a first win since just before Christmas. To compound its misfortune, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was injured in the first half after clashing with Borja Iglesias.

Celta, meanwhile, was unbeaten in seven and in eighth place.

