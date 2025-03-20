CBS to show 2 primetime matchups between Caitlin Clark and Indiana vs Angel Reese and Chicago

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will have two of their games broadcast in primetime nationally for the first time in league history. The June 7 and Aug. 9 games between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will be shown on CBS. Both games are on Saturday night. The WNBA will have more than 175 games broadcast across multiple platforms in the regular season, including 13 on ABC. The network will have an opening weekend doubleheader of Las Vegas against New York and Chicago vs. Indiana on May 17. Clark and the Fever will have the most nationally televised or streamed appearances with 41 games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.