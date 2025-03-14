CB Dane Jackson returns to Buffalo and Bills also agree to sign offensive lineman Kendrick Green

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Dane Jackson is back in Buffalo, and the Bills also added depth to their offensive line by agreeing to sign interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green. The 28-year-old Jackson returns to Buffalo after spending last season with the Carolina Panthers. He was the Bills’ seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and had 28 starts in 52 games with Buffalo. Last season, Jackson was limited to three starts in nine games and cut by the Panthers last month. Green has four seasons of NFL experience after being selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Illinois.

