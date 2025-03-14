CB Dane Jackson rejoins Bills. Team also adds WR Laviska Shenault, offensive lineman Kendrick Green

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Cornerback Dane Jackson is back in Buffalo, and the Bills also added positional depth at receiver by signing Laviska Shenault and interior offensive lineman Kendrick Green. The additions close a busy 10-day stretch for general manager Brandon Beane in filling roster holes in free agency while also locking in key players to long-term contracts. Beane said the team is now close to the salary cap limit, though he didn’t rule out the potential of freeing up more space if it means improving the five-time defending AFC East champions’ roster.

