CB Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs for a 3rd season with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has agreed to a one-year contract to return for a third season with the Los Angeles Rams. Witherspoon started every game for the Rams during the 2023 season, but went unsigned last summer. He returned to the Rams’ practice squad last Sept. 11 and soon resumed a major role on the defense, starting five regular-season games and both postseason games for the NFC West champions while finishing with 31 tackles and one interception. The Northern California native spent his first four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before playing two years for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.