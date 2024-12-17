Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson returns to Brooklyn leading NBA’s best team

By PAT PICKENS The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has returned to Brooklyn for the first time as a head coach. Atkinson spent four seasons leading the Nets. Now he’s coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the NBA’s best record. The 57-year-old Atkinson is a Long Islander who still has a lot of affection for basketball-mad New York City. But he says he’s evolved as a coach and as a person and those changes are reflected in Cleveland’s record. He spent four seasons as an assistant in between his head-coaching stints, winning an NBA title as a Golden State assistant in 2022.

