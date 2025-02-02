Cavaliers score 91 points in first half and rout undermanned Mavericks after Doncic trade

CLEVLEAND (AP) — The Cavaliers ran up the score on the undermanned, overmatched Mavericks.

Cleveland scored 91 points — matching the third most in a first half in NBA history — and rolled to a 144-101 win over Dallas, which was not at full strength because of injuries and after trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier Sunday.

The NBA-best Cavs (40-9) set several franchise records, including 3-pointers (26), points in a quarter (50 in the first) and largest first-half lead (45). Cleveland also tied its record for 3s in a half by making 16 in the first 24 minutes.

“Everyone was just locked in even with the trade and everything that was going on today,” said Cavs All-Star forward Evan Mobley, who had 22 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes. “We started hot and kept our foot on the gas.”

The Phoenix Suns own the record for points in the first half with 107 against Denver on Nov. 10, 1990. The Golden State Warriors dropped 92 on Chicago in 2018 and the Houston Rockets scored 91 against Brooklyn in 2022.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) looks to shoot next to Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams, center, and Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki

Late in the first half, Sam Merrill, who finished with 27 points on nine 3-pointers for Cleveland, thought anything was possible.

“We were at 80 (points) with like four minutes left and I was like, ‘Man, let’s try to get 100,’” Merrill said. “But these games aren’t always easy. I’ve been a part of games where everyone is out and it’s a close game because it’s hard to have the right mindset in a game like this.

“It’s such a credit to the starters to come out and play the right way and communicate and defend and share the basketball. To get out to that big lead and then the bench guys come in and keep it going. I’ve been a part of some 80s but 90 (at halftime) is crazy.”

Dallas coach Jason Kidd and the Mavericks arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse still trying to process the trade of Doncic, the face of the franchise, to LA for center Anthony Davis.

Kidd then had to take on the Cavs without Kyrie Irving and several other injured players.

It wasn’t pretty, and afterward Kidd expressed thanks it wasn’t worse.

“No one got hurt and we were able to give guys time who usually don’t get time,” Kidd said. “We just got off to a slow start. They shot the 3 at a high level and they’ve done that all year.”

The Cavs showed no mercy on Dallas, making 9 of 11 3s in the first quarter while opening a 31-point lead. Cleveland made seven more from behind the arc in the second quarter and finished 16 of 22 (73%) on 3s in the half.

The scoring binge continued in the second half, and when the Cavs were nearing the team record for 3s in the final minutes, Merrill said he could hear his teammates yelling for him to shoot.

“There was definitely encouragement,” he said. “I didn’t know why everyone was yelling but I figured that was why.”

Merrill’s 3 with 1:49 left broke the previous team mark of 25 3s. He missed another a few seconds later and even Tristan Thompson, who has 10 career 3s in 13 seasons, tried to get in on the fun but was short with his long-range attempt.

It was a needed breakout for Merrill, who has been struggling with his shot. He went 0 for 4 on 3s against Atlanta on Thursday and is shooting 33% on 3-pointers — five points below his career average.

“It feels good to have a great shooting game like that, but it’s only one game,” Merrill said. “It’s all about getting into a rhythm. There were times this year where I felt I was starting to get into a rhythm and then last game I got sick. So one game was fun but we move on to the next one.”

