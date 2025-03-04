Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome fined $25,000 by NBA for criticizing officials after Sunday’s win

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for public criticism of officials following his team’s 133-129 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Jerome was upset that the two teams were called for a combined 53 fouls and shot 70 free throws, which included 35 for each team. Jerome finished with 25 points, six assists and a career-high six steals. He also picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials.

