Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome fined $25,000 by NBA for criticizing officials after Sunday’s win

By The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers' Ty Jerome (2) drives as Portland Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija (8) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for public criticism of officials following his team’s 133-129 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Jerome was upset that the two teams were called for a combined 53 fouls and shot 70 free throws, which included 35 for each team. Jerome finished with 25 points, six assists and a career-high six steals. He also picked up a technical foul for arguing with officials.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.