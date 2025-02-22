Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen hurts right hand in rout of Knicks, expected to undergo MRI

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ latest blowout win included an unexpected bump. Center Jarrett Allen hurt his right hand at some point in the first half of Cleveland’s 142-105 rout of the New York Knicks on Friday night. The injury could leave the NBA’s top team without one of its key players. Allen is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday, an off day for the team. The Cavs, who improved to a league-best 46-10 with their most lopsided win ever over New York, host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Allen played just a few minutes in the second half before the Cavs announced he would not return. Allen averages 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds.

