Catchings scores 21 points as BYU routs Florida A&M 103-57

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kanon Catchings scored 21 points and led five players into double-digit scoring as BYU rolled to a 103-57 rout of Florida A&M. Jordan Chatman scored at the basket and knocked down a 3 to give Florida A&M an early lead, but Mawot Mag hit a 3 and Catchings dunked to pull BYU even at 7-7 and jump start a 22-0 run that put the Cougars solidly in front. BYU built a 29-point lead at intermission and outscored the Rattlers by 17 points in the second half.

