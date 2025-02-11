Catcher Elias Díaz guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his 1-year contract to remain with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Catcher Elias Díaz is guaranteed $3.5 million as part of his one-year contract to remain with the San Diego Padres and can earn $500,000 more in performance bonuses. Díaz has a $1.5 million salary this season, and the agreement announced Jan. 30 includes a $7 million mutual option for 2026 with a $2 million buyout. The 34-year-old played for San Diego and Colorado last year, batting .265 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 96 games. He agreed to a contract with the Padres after he was released by the Rockies on Aug. 16.

