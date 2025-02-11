Catarina Macario returns to the USWNT for the SheBelieves Cup

Catarina Macario is returning to the U.S. women’s national team for the first time since last June for the SheBelieves Cup. Macario last played for the United States in a friendly against South Korea. She was named to last year’s Olympic team, but a knee injury kept her off the gold-medal winning squad in Paris. U.S. coach Emma Hayes picked 23 players for the 10th annual edition of the tournament, which will include Japan, Colombia and Australia and be played in Houston, San Diego and Glendale, Arizona, from Feb. 20-26.

