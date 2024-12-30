Carter hits 5 3s, scores 23 to help LSU beat Mississippi Valley State 110-45

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Vyctorius Miller added 20 points and LSU never trailed in a 110-45 win over Mississippi Valley State, the Tigers’ 21st consecutive victory when scoring at least 100 points. LSU’s 65-point margin of victory was its largest since the Tigers beat Grambling by 75 (112-37) on Nov. 20, 1999. The 110 points were the most by LSU since a 119-108 win over North Florida on Dec. 12, 2015. Mississippi Valley State (2-11) is averaging 46.2 points and is winless with a scoring margin of minus-44.2 in 11 games against Division-I opponents this season. Carter scored 11 points as LSU took an 18-6 lead with 14:09 left in the first half and led by double figures the rest of the way.

