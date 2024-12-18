Carter, backup Miller lead full-on assault in LSU’s 99-53 dismantling of Stetson

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cam Carter and reserve Vyctorius Miller each scored 16 points and LSU demolished Stetson 99-53. Mehki Ellison scored a game-high and career-high 23 points for Stetson. LSU built a 17-0 lead in just a little more than the first nine minutes. Mehki Ellison’s jump shot marked the first basket of the game for Stetson with 10:19 left before halftime.

