Carson Spiers becomes Reds fifth starter and Andrew Abbott will go on the injured list

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Spiers will enter the season as the Cincinnati Reds’ fifth starter and Andrew Abbott will go on the injured list. Spiers has been impressive in one start and two relief appearances in spring training. Left-hander has allowed three earned runs and struck out 10 over 10 innings. He gave up one run on one hit and two walks in five innings of relief against Cleveland on Monday. Spiers made 22 appearances last season with 10 starts and was 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA. Abbott was shut down with a shoulder injury with six weeks left last season.

