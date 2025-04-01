Carson Kelly becomes 1st Cubs player to hit for the cycle in 32 years

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly hit for the cycle against the Athletics on Monday night — and even walked twice, too.

Kelly homered in the fourth inning, had a two-run single in the fifth, doubled and walked in the sixth, and tripled in the eighth. He became the first Cubs player to hit for the cycle since Mark Grace on May 9, 1993, against the Padres — before Kelly was even born in 1994.

No catcher for the Cubs had accomplished the feat since Randy Hundley on Aug. 11, 1966, versus Houston.

Kelly’s RBI triple made it 17-3.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.