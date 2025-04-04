Carpenter homers twice, Flaherty wins in Detroit return, Tigers beat White Sox 7-4 in home opener

By DANA GAURUDER The Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter celebrates his home run as he rounds the bases against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a pair of solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 Friday for their 14th win in their last 17 home openers.

Carpenter’s third career multihomer game backed Jack Flaherty (1-0), who allowed one run and three hits while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings in his first Comerica Park start since July 16. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, then returned to the Tigers as a free agent for a $35 million, two-year contract.

Riley Greene had three hits, including a solo homer. Greene’s sixth-inning homer had an exit velocity of 114.3 mph, the second hardest-hit ball of his big league career.

Zach McKinstry, Trey Sweeney, Spencer Torkelson and Dillon Dingler also drove in runs before a crowd of 44,735.

Chicago lost its third straight and dropped to 2-5, a year after losing a post-1900-record 121 games.

Brooks Baldwin drove in two runs for the White Sox, who scored three runs inthe ninth innings.

Chicago starter Jonathan Cannon (0-1) gave up three runs, three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Key moment

White Sox manager Will Venable replaced Cannon, who threw 88 pitches, with left-hander Brandon Eisert with two out and no one on in the fourth. Eisert gave up Carpenter’s second homer, a Riley Greene double and Torkelson’s RBI single as Detroit’s lead grew to 5-1.

Key stat

Carpenter was Detroit’s first player with multiple homers in the home opener since Prince Fielder hit a pair against the New York Yankees on April 5, 2013.

Up next

White Sox RHP Davis Martin (0-0), who held the Los Angeles Angels to two unearned runs in his season debut last weekend, will start Saturday along with Tigers RHP Reese Olson (0-1).

