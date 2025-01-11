Caroline Dubois dominates and retains title but bout ends in technical draw after head clash

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Caroline Dubois has scored a first-round knockdown against Jessica Camara and retained her WBC lightweight title despite the bout ending in a technical draw due to an accidental clash of heads in Sheffield. Dubois dominated her first title defense which ended just after the bell rang to start the third round. Camara was bleeding from a cut above her left eye — the result of an accidental clash of heads in the second round. The ringside doctor ruled Camara could not continue. Because it was under four rounds, the bout was declared a technical draw. Dubois’ older brother Daniel is the IBF heavyweight champion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.