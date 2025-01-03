Carnegie, Smith lead balanced attack as No. 13 Georgia Tech women beat Syracuse

ATLANTA (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 28 points, Zoesha Smith recorded a double-double and 13th ranked Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 85-68. Smith scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Georgi Woolley scored 22 points for Syracuse and Kyra Wood 12 for the Orange. After a 16-all tie after the first, Morgan converted a three-point play, Ariadna Termis buried a 3 and Smith added a tip-in for a 24-16 lead. Carnegie’s jump shot with 4:28 left before halftime gave Georgia Tech its first double-digit lead at 36-25. Georgia Tech led 44-31 at halftime and stayed ahead by double digits for the remainder.

