Carlos Sainz becomes F1 Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director

MONACO (AP) — Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has become a director at Formula One’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which acts as a union for the grid’s stars. The Williams driver will take the position vacated by Sebastian Vettel. “I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects,” Sainz said in a post on the GPDA’s Instagram account.

