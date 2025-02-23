Carlos Sainz becomes F1 Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director

By The Associated Press
Williams driver Carlos Sainz of Spain attends the F1 75 Live launch event at the O2 arena in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kin Cheung]

MONACO (AP) — Spanish driver Carlos Sainz has become a director at Formula One’s Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which acts as a union for the grid’s stars. The Williams driver will take the position vacated by Sebastian Vettel. “I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects,” Sainz said in a post on the GPDA’s Instagram account.

