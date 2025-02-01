Carlos Estévez finalizes a $22 million, 2-year contract with the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Estévez has joined Kansas City’s bullpen, finalizing a $22 million, two-year contract with the Royals. The deal includes a club option for 2027. Infielder Braden Shewmake was designated for assignment to make room for Estévez on the team’s 40-man roster. The 32-year-old Estévez played for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia last season, going 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 saves in 54 appearances. He was traded to the Phillies in July. Estévez helped Philadelphia win the NL East, but he surrendered Francisco Lindor’s decisive grand slam for the Mets in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

