Carlos Carrasco lands major league contract with Yankees following strong showing in spring training

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco’s impressive spring performance has earned the right-hander a major league contract with New York and a spot in the Yankees’ rotation. The Yankees have signed Carrasco to a major league contract. The 38-year-old Carrasco signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on Feb. 5 and could have opted out of the deal on Saturday. Instead, the right-hander’s 1.69 ERA in five spring games, including four starts, earned him his new deal with New York. Carrasco was 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts for Cleveland last season.

