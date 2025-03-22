Carlos Carrasco lands major league contract with Yankees following strong showing in spring training

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Carrasco’s impressive spring performance has earned the right-hander a major league contract with New York and a spot in the Yankees’ rotation. The Yankees have signed Carrasco to a major league contract. The 38-year-old Carrasco signed a minor league deal with the Yankees on Feb. 5 and could have opted out of the deal on Saturday. Instead, the right-hander’s 1.69 ERA in five spring games, including four starts, earned him his new deal with New York. Carrasco was 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts for Cleveland last season.

