Carlos Beltrán is on the verge of Hall of Fame induction, and next year’s ballot is wide open

It now appears it’s a question of when, not if, Carlos Beltrán will be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Next year could be his time. The ballot is wide open. Beltrán fell 19 votes short of the needed 75% for induction this year. It was only his third year on the ballot. So the graceful outfielder is in good shape to make it eventually. Next year should work in Beltrán’s favor because there probably won’t be any first-ballot inductees coming onto the ballot.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.