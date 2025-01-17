Carlos Alcaraz plans to get a tattoo of a kangaroo to celebrate an Australian Open title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz gets tattoos to celebrate Grand Slam titles, so he plans to get ink of a kangaroo if he can win the Australian Open to complete a full collection from the four most prestigious events in tennis. The 21-year-old Alcaraz has moved closer to becoming the youngest man with a career Grand Slam. He overcame a bit of a blip in the first set he’s dropped at Melbourne Park this week for a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory over 33rd-ranked Nuno Borges of Portugal on Friday. Alcaraz will face No. 15 Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic in the fourth round.

