Carlos Alcaraz needs three sets to oust Luca Nardi at Qatar Open

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open by beating Luca Nardi 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The 21-year-old Spaniard let his guard down in the second set, when his Italian opponent fought back from trailing 1-4 to force a decider. The third-ranked Alcaraz will next face Jiri Lehecka. Other quarterfinal matchups are second-seeded Alex de Minaur against fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev, and fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev against Félix Auger-Aliassime. Jack Draper eliminated Christopher O’Connell 6-2, 6-1. He will next play either Matteo Berrettini or Tallon Griekspoor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.