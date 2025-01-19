Carlos Alcaraz gets to the Australian Open quarterfinals when Jack Draper retires with an injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reached his 10th career Grand Slam quarterfinal, tied for the most by a man before his 22nd birthday, by advancing at the Australian Open when 15th-seeded Jack Draper stopped playing because of injury after dropping the first two sets of their fourth-round match. The No. 3-seeded Alcaraz was ahead 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday when Draper decided he couldn’t continue. He’d been dealing with physical issues after winning each of his first three matches at Melbourne Park in five sets. Alcaraz says “Happy to play another quarterfinal here in Australia, but a little bit sad for Jack.” Alcaraz next will meet either 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic or No. 24 Jiri Lehecka.

